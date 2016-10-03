Jury sworn in on trial of Peterborough man accused of murdering Oxford historian

A jury has been sworn in on the first day of the trial of a Peterborough man accused of murdering a respected Oxford historian.

Michael Danaher, of Hadrians Court, Peterborough, appeared at Oxford Crown Court today (Monday) charged with the murder of Adrian Greenwood.

The body of the Oxford-educated academic was discovered by his cleaner in the hall of his four-storey home in Iffley Road, Oxford, on Thursday

April 7.

Wearing a light grey sweatshirt and spectacles, Danaher, (50), stood in the dock with his hands clasped and confirmed his name.

Mr Greenwood died of multiple stab wounds to the chest and neck, a post-mortem examination found.

The 42-year-old, who also dealt in antiques and collected Harry Potter books, was last seen alive on CCTV footage at Sainsbury’s in Oxford Road, Kidlington, at about 6pm on Tuesday April 5.

The prosecution case will start on Tuesday and the trial is expected to last around three weeks.