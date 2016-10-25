Jury start deliberations over killing of Peterborough pizza delivery man

The jury on the trial surrounding the death of pizza delivery man Ali Qasemi have started their deliberations.

The jury at Peterborough Crown Court today (Tuesday, October 25) began deliberating on the charges Mark Lintott (29) of Shrewsbury Court, Peterborough faces of robbery and manslaughter.

Lintott has denied the charges.

Joel Lawson (26) of HMP Peterborough has already pleaded guilty to the manslaughter and robbery of Mr Qasemi, who died in the early hours of May 8 in Shrewsbury Court.

The jury have retired for the night and will continue their deliberations in the morning.

The trial continues.