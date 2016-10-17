Jury start deliberations in HMP Peterborough murder trial

A jury has started their deliberations in the case of a man accused of murdering his cell mate at HMP Peterborough.

Jordan Palmer (26) has admitted killing Terence Ojuderie in the cell the pair shared on December 9 last year.

However, he denies murder, saying the frenzied attack was a result of accidentally inhaling spice - a form of synthetic cannabis in the cell they shared.

Judge David Farrell QC concluded his summing up of the evidence at Peterborough Crown Court today (Monday).

The jury will continue their deliberations on Wednesday, as Judge Farrell is unable to sit tomorrow.

Ojuderie died from severe head injuries following the attack in the early hours of December 9.

The trial has heard Palmer hit the 42-year-old with a flat screen TV on multiple occasions.

The court has also been told Palmer and Ojuderie seemed to get on during the time in the prison, and Palmer told the jury he was ‘Ojuderie’s only true friend’ in the jail.

Palmer said he did not take spice, but Ojuderie did - and he claims he was either affected by the drug as a result of secondary inhalation while his cell mate smoked, he accidentally picked up one of Ojuderie’s cigarettes with the drug inside, or his own cigarettes - which normally contained tobacco - were spiked.

The trial continues.