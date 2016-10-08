Judges attend justice service

Members of the judiciary from Peterborough and the rest of Cambridgeshire attended a special service at Peterborough Cathedral.

Judges wearing their full ceremonial robes and wigs attended the annual service on Sunday evening. This year’s service was designed to reflect the diversity in the city, and the county as a whole. As well as traditional hymns and lessons there was a reading by members of the Faizan-e-Madina Mosque and an anthem by a choir who’s members come from Peterborough’s strong Polish Community. The service was hosted by High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire,, Sir David Arculus, who said: “We live in a hugely vibrant multicultural community and I am sure that if we all work together there is more to come, both for us and for our children.”