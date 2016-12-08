Judge to rule today on whether media can name Spalding’s killer teenage couple who murdered mother and daughter

A judge is due to rule today on whether a teenage couple detained for life for murdering a Spalding mother and daughter can be named in media reports.

The boy and girl - both 14 at the time of the murders - had sex, shared a bath and watched vampire-themed films after the stabbing of dinner lady Elizabeth Edwards, 49, and 13-year-old Katie Edwards.

Liz Edwards

Both killers were handed 20-year minimum terms at Nottingham Crown Court last month by Mr Justice Haddon-Cave, who said the pair had a “toxic” relationship and had acted in a “grotesque” way.

The court was told the boy, who admitted murder, used a kitchen knife to stab both victims in the neck after attacking them as they slept at their home in April.

His girlfriend, who helped to plan the “cold, calculated and callous” killings, denied murder, claiming to be suffering a mental abnormality which impaired her ability to form rational judgments, but was found guilty after a five-day trial.

Mr Justice Haddon-Cave is due to rule on an application to lift reporting restrictions at a hearing in London later today.