‘Is anyone going to do anything about this?’ Concern over increase in Peterborough bike thefts

Police are asking cyclists to be vigilant after an increase of bike thefts in Peterborough.

August 2016 saw 94 reports of theft of a pedal cycle in Peterborough with August 2017 having 136 reports. That’s an increase of 42 (44.7%).

Helen Farrell’s son has had two bike’s stolen in Peterborough in recent weeks from Cowgate and Queensgate,

She said: “This is becoming a huge problem, my son had his bike stolen from town last week and I replaced it as I couldn’t afford to claim on my insurance.

“I bought a secondhand bike for it only to be stolen again a week later, on Friday, September 15.

“The first bike was £299, the second £150, both were locked and under CCTV, but the police said they can’t check CCTV as the time frame of loss is too long.

“I am a single mum I can’t afford to keep replacing it. Woodston cycles are getting calls every day for thefts in town and it’s on Facebook constantly

“Is anyone going to do anything about this?”

A police spokesperson said: “The force takes a preventative approach to cycle crime.

“We have undertaken cycle marking initiatives and continue to deliver the message that people have to lock up their bike safely and take the time to security mark their bikes and register the details of their bike with either Immobilise or Bike Register.”

Our cycle crime prevention messages can be found on our website: http://www.cambs.police.uk/GetCloser/CycleCrime.asp