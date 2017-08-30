IPCC investigating after police car collides with man who failed to stop for officers in Peterborough

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating after a police car collided with a man who failed to stop for police in Peterborough last night.

A 21-year-old man from Peterborough is in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station today after failing to stop for officers in Morley Way at 8.15pm on Tuesday, August 29.

Police and ambulance crews at the scene of the incident in Celta Road last night. Photo: Paul Hempenstall qHjKKjQxgP_jRZYsMlzb

Eyewitnesses told the Peterborough Telegraph that a short police chase ensued with one of the police units being rammed by a silver Mercedes.

The chase came to an end in Celta Road where the 21-year-old male attempted to flee on foot and was in collision with a police car and suffered minor injuries.

As such, it is normal procedure to refer the case to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) for investigation.

The man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police and possession of class B or C drugs.

Morley Way near the junction of Celta Road close to Elliott's factory EMN-170830-112136009

A spokeswoman for the IPCC said: “The IPCC has begun an independent investigation following a collision between a man and a police car in Peterborough, in which the man sustained an injury.

“Police records indicate that a car had failed to stop for officers from the joint Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire roads policing unit at around 8.15pm yesterday (Tuesday 29 August) in Woodston, Peterborough.

“The car stopped a short time later, and the occupants attempted to run off. A collision then occurred between a man and the police car. The man is believed to have sustained a dislocated shoulder.

“After being notified of the incident by Cambridgeshire Constabulary, IPCC investigators were deployed to conduct enquiries. The police car has been examined and investigators are currently in the process of downloading and viewing in-car data.”

