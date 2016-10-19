Inquest opens into death of woman found at house in Market Deeping

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of 24-year-old woman who suffered a cardiac arrest at a house in Market Deeping.

The body of Annabelle Sian Louise Manning was found by emergency services at a house in Holland Close at about 9.45am on Saturday, September 10.

At the time, a 25-year-old man was arrested and released on police bail in connection with the incident.

The inquest was opened at Boston Coroner’s Court on Friday and police are still treating the death as “unexplained”.