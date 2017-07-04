Inflatable canoe and rare bike stolen after thieves target Peterborough road

An inflatable two-seated canoe and a rare bike were stolen as burglars targeted properties on a single road in Peterborough.

The burglaries took place in Longthorpe Green at the end of last week.

One took place between 3pm Thursday (June 29) and 6.30am Sunday (July 2) with thieves taking a Flymo Rollermo lawn mower, Sevlor two-seater inflatable canoe and a rare, electric trike.

Further thefts in Longthorpe Green took place between 7pm on Saturday and 6.30am on Sunday, where a power drill was stolen, and 11.30pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday, where a bicycle was stolen.

The crime reference numbers are:

. CF0373420717

. CF0374630717

. CF0373580717

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should call police on 101 quoting the relevant crime number or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.