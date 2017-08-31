Huntingdon spa owner accused of sexual assault on client tells court she interrupted a ‘personal’ moment

A Huntingdon health spa owner accused of sexually assaulting a man during an unwanted massage told police he complained after she interrupted something “personal or inappropriate” between him and a male masseur, a court has heard.

Kerry Brocklebank, 43, is alleged to have been drunk and wearing a bikini as she repeatedly rubbed the alleged victim’s thighs while he pleaded for her to stop.

The keen runner told Cambridge Crown Court she had earlier flirted with him and called him “darling” as he waited for a sports massage from therapist Henry Godfree.

But Brocklebank, who runs the Huntingdon Spa and UK Sports Massage, denies sexual assault on October 11 last year, insisting she only touched the man’s calf muscles, which are not an “erogenous sexual zone”.

During a voluntary interview on October 23, the qualified sports massage therapist said she had been simply trying to “break the ice” when she found the alleged victim in a compromising position.

She told officers he was lying on top of a “fluffy throw” in a pose position, wearing stripy pants, with his “legs kicked up behind him” when she entered the treatment room to get towels.

“When I entered the room, he looked shocked and embarrassed. I was pretty shocked and embarrassed myself because he was lying in an inappropriate manner,” she said.

“As an ice-breaker, more than anything, because I felt awkward, was part of the reason I asked to massage his calf.”

She continued: “When he asked me to stop I couldn’t believe he was serious.

“I said to him, ‘I’m a trained massage therapist. I will straighten your calf muscles out until Henry gets here.”

Brocklebank added: “I think I may have interrupted something personal or inappropriate between him and Henry. It was the only thing that makes any sense as to why he reacted the way he did.”

She also told police she believed the alleged victim and Mr Godfree planned to “fabricate the incident” to get compensation.

Giving evidence on Thursday she said she was “just a little bit tipsy” at the time of the incident, having drunk a glass of prosecco and two flutes of champagne.

She told jurors she was wearing a “conservative” one-piece polka dot swimming costume because she had been relaxing in the hot tub with a friend.