A house in Eastgate, Deeping St James, was broken into at a tome between 10am and 3.45pm on Monday, September 5.

Police believe one or more burglars smashed a conservatory door at the back of the hoyse to get in.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 313 of September 5.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.