Home security event to offer crime prevention advice in Hampton

Top tips on preventing crime will be on offer as police host a home security event for Peterborough residents next week.

The Safer Home event, organised by the Police Crime Reduction Team, will be held at Hampton Police Station on Wednesday May 24 from 2pm to 7pm.

The event will focus on all aspects of home security with lots of advice and information on offer as well as security product displays and practical demonstrations.

Representatives from The Bobby Scheme, Safe Local Trades and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service will be on hand to offer advice. Peterborough Neighbourhood Watch will also be available to help any residents interested in starting a scheme in their area.

All residents of Peterborough are welcome to come along on the day. Limited parking is available in the rear car park or visitors may choose to park at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre.

Hampton Police Station, 401 Eagle Way, is less than a five minute walk from the shopping centre and accessible via the rear doors at the shopping centre food court. The volunteer Police Cadets will be around to guide those attending.

Police crime reduction officer Helen O’Driscoll said: “Much of our work is aimed at making people feel safe in the community and helping them avoid crime.

“We will be on hand to offer advice on how to secure your home and your belongings and to discuss topics such as rogue traders, doorstep crime, scams and any other issues that are affecting you.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone to come along and discuss their concerns as well as view new products and find out what is best for them.

“The event is being help between 2pm and 7pm and I urge people to drop in whenever is convenient for them.”