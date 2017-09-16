Help on custody scheme

Volunteers are needed to become Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) in Peterborough and across Cambridgeshire.

ICVs work in pairs to make unannounced visits to custody suites to check on the wellbeing of detainees and the standard of facilities.

They also act as independent monitors and report on whether Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE) guidelines are being met.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite, said: “People volunteer as ICVs for a whole host of reasons – they may be interested in human rights or want to do more to help vulnerable people.

“Whatever the reason, ICVs make an important contribution to the rights of people in custody.”

Volunteers need to be aged between 18 and 35, with visits lasting two hours. Volunteers normally carry out one visit per month.

To find out more visit www.cambridgeshire-pcc.gov.uk/volunteer-schemes/independent-custody-visitors-scheme/