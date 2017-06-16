Hate crime advice seminar in Peterborough this weekend

A seminar giving advice on what to do in the event of being faced with, or witnessing, hate crime will be held in the city.

The event is being organised by Salaam Radio, MEND and Cambridgshire police, and will take place on Sunday, June 18 between 5pm and 7pm at Thomas Deacon Academy.

There will be a number of speakers at the event, including Cambridgeshire police hate crime lead, Inspector Kate Firman, and the chance to ask questions.