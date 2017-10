Guns were stolen from a home in a burglary in Peterborough.

Burglars raided the home of a man who collected military weapons in Bringhurst, Peterborough on October 12.

They got away with four guns, all of which had been deactivated, worth around £1,000.

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.