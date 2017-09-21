Giant machete found in Peterborough park bushes

A huge machete has been recovered from bushes in a Peterborough park.
The lethal-looking weapon was spotted by a member of the public in Victoria Street Park in Fletton at about 3.50pm today (Thursday).
The Peterborough Prevention Enforcement Service (PES) were called to ensure the weapon was disposed of safely.
Anyone with information about knife crime in Peterborough is asked to call police on 101.
