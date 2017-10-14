Get help spotting and reporting hate crime in Peterborough

Cross Keys Homes (CKH) and the SaferPeterborough Partnership will be supporting National Hate Crime Awareness Week (NHCAW) with a series of pop up information events across the city.

NHCAW is running from Saturday, October 14 to Saturday, October 21 and is a national campaign to raise awareness of hate crime and how communities can work together to help to stamp it out.

During the week CKH’s hate crime officer, Emma Elmett, will be out and about in the city raising awareness and encouraging people to take a selfie to show their commitment to stamping out hate crime.

People can also get help and advice on how to spot and report hate crime.

For a full list of the event dates visit www.crosskeyshomes.co.uk/hatecrime.

CKH works with a number of other city agencies including the SaferPeterborough Partnership, Peterborough police, Peterborough City Council, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Police and Crime Commissioner to make sure everyone knows what hate crime is and how to report it, should they be a victim.

Hate crime is defined as crimes committed against someone because of their disability, gender identity, race, religion, belief or sexual orientation and should be reported to the police.

“Hate crime is statistically low in Peterborough, so we really don’t want to worry people. However, when people are attacked for their race, religion, disability or sexuality it can have a huge impact on the victim’s life,” said Emma.

“The mental scars of hate crime far exceed any physical ones and here at CKH we operate a zero tolerance approach to any form of hate crime.

“I want to ensure that victims of hate crime of whatever form feel confident in reporting it and that community groups are equipped to support victims.

“By raising awareness within the city, as part of this national campaign, we want to make sure that people know there is help and support out there and they will be treated with dignity and respect by all parties.”

Rob Hill, assistant director for community safety, SaferPeterborough Partnership, said: “It is astonishing that hate crime still exists in this day and age and as a body of organisations working together to improve community safety we feel very strongly that everyone has the right to feel safe, not just in their own community but wherever they are.

“We are happy to do anything we can to support this particular awareness campaign.”