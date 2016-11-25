Geese killed in Ramsey break in

An intruder is suspected of killing geese in a break-in in Ramsey

The break-in happened in Ramsey Road, Ramsey Forty-Foot at some point during the night between November 17 and November 18.

Two geese were killed in their shed in the back garden of the house.

A police spokesman said a neighbour reported hearing noises during the night and officers will be making more local enquiries to see if anything suspicious was noticed by anyone else.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.