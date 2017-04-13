Gang of youths rob teenage boy and assault witness at Peterborough skate park

A gang of youths robbed a teenage boy and then assaulted a man and his young son who witnessed the attack in Peterborough yesterday.

At 2pm on Wednesday April 12, four youths demanded a mobile phone from a 13-year-old boy at Bretton Skate Park.

The boy was assaulted and his phone was taken. He suffered minor injuries.

A man, with his young son, witnessed the robbery and was then also assaulted. He suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CF0201810417 and CC-12042017-0335