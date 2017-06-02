Gang of Peterborough teens sentenced for armed attack at city home

Seven teenagers who burst into a Peterborough home attacking occupants with knucledusters and a BB gun have been sentenced at court.

Nico Mifsud, 18, of Manton, Peterborough, Soloman Pierro-Jones, 18, of Helmsdale Gardens, Peterborough, Bradley Page, 18, from Cheviot Avenue, Peterborough, Jack Briggs, 19, of Far Pasture, Peterborough, Terrell Moore, 18, of Gatenby, Peterborough and Jack Canwell, 18, of Abbots Grove, Peterborough, all received 20 weeks in a youth offender institute and were ordered to pay £500 in either compensation or court fees.

Max Thomas, 17, of Coventry Close, Peterborough, the youngest in the gang, was issued a 12 month youth rehabilitation order and a 10 week curfew where he has to stay indoors from 7pm on a Friday to 6am on a Monday. He was also sentenced to 150 hours unpaid work and was ordered to pay £460 compensation.

The assaults happened during the early hours of May 15 last year (2016) when a group of people entered the victims’ front door and made their way through the house into the garden where they attacked several people with weapons, including a BB gun and knuckledusters, before making off.

Two men were taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

The judge said: “The boys were a unit acting together but with a clear purpose. Five minutes in execution but longer in the planning. [This had the] potential to come out worse than it did.

Addressing the offenders he added: “Being a voluntary member of a group wearing disguises with weapons your culpability is not limited by your own particular actions. If you sign up to this you may be signing away your liberty.”

DC Paul Twell said: “This was a violent premeditated gang related assault with weapons on unsuspecting people having a party.

“The offenders were uninvited and armed and it is a miracle that more serious harm was not caused.

The boys, who all previously pleaded guilty to affray, were sentenced last Friday (May 25) at Huntingdon Crown Court.