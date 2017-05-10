Further damage to Peterborough’s Central Park as benches ruined

Peterborough’s Central Park has been targeted by vandalism again after a saw was taken to some of the benches.

More than two months after a spate of vandalism hit a dozen city green spaces, the award-winning park in Park Road has suffered once more.

The damage is believed to have taken place over the weekend and Amey, which is contracted to manage the park, will now replace the damaged benches.

An Amey spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we are aware of the damage caused to the furniture in Central Park and we have informed the police.

“The damaged furniture was immediately made safe and fenced off to ensure the safety of the public. Repairs to the furniture have been arranged as a matter of priority.”

Police told the Peterborough Telegraph back in February that they believed the almost daily vandalism was the work of an individual with a grudge against the city council.

No vandalism had been reported for the past two months but the person behind the attacks is never believed to have been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

