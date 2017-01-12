Fundraising page in memory of Yaxley best friends’ killed in hit and run heading towards £10,000

A Just Giving fundraising page set up a week ago to help pay for the funerals of the two young men killed in a hit and run between Yaxley and Farcet last week is now heading towards a new £10,000 target.

Thomas Fletcher, 19, of Meadow Walk, Yaxley, and Thomas Northam, 22, of Lilac Walk, Yaxley, who grew up together, were killed when they were hit by a man driving a grey BMW X5 on Tuesday, January 3.

Andrew Dixon set up the Just Giving page with the aim initially of raising a few thousands pounds for the two men’s families.

Within 24 hours over £3,000 had been raised. The target was extended to £5,000 and now, a week on, £7,355 has been raised and the donations are heading towards the new stretch target on £10,000.

The page reads: “This page has been set up in memory of Tom Fletcher and Tom Northam, Yaxley boy’s

“Both Tom’s where sadly killed in a hit and run on the 3.1.17, both Tom’s were well known in Yaxley and Farcet both Tom Fletcher and Tom Northam were well known and well loved by all that knew them.

“Both families are well known in Farcet and Yaxley and our hearts go out to both their families at this sad time Xxx our village’s are devastated.

“Tom Fletcher and Tom Northam should have been looking forward to a whole life ahead off them, but sadly got taken away too soon, fly high guys, well loved and well missed by all R.I.P GUYS.” ❤❤❤

Many people who did not know the young men have donated after their deaths caused widespread shock and sadness across Peterborough.

Anyone who would like to donate to the fund can do so here.

Richard Frost (38) of Dorset Avenue, Chelmsford, Essex, appeared in Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last Friday where he was charged with causing the two deaths.

A bail application was refused, and District Judge Ken Sheraton adjourned the case until Friday, February 3, when Frost will appear at Peterborough Crown Court.

