Funding for mental health nurses in the police 999 control room will continue, it has been announced.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite committed to continue funding the three mental health nurses on Monday, which was World Mental Health Day.

The team were initially funded for a year as part of the partnership response to the county’s Mental Health Crisis Care Concordat.

However, the professional advice and guidance nurses have been providing has not only ensured people receive the right care at the right time from the right service, but has saved officer time too. Mr Ablewhite, said: “While this is clearly only one part of the wider partnership response to improving the provision of support for people in suspected mental health crisis it does enable officers and staff, who often become the first point of contact, to improve the response they provide.”