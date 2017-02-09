Full scale of damage caused by vandals at Ferry Meadows revealed

The full scale of the trail of destruction left by vandals at Ferry Meadows last night has been revealed.

The yobs struck overnight, destroying benches, fences, trees and safety equipment. They also damaged play areas used by young children and families.

Some of the damage caused

They used saws to cause as much damage as possible at the popular Peterborough park.

The gang had previously struck on Monday night, snapping saplings and breaking benches.

Teresa Wood, from Nene Park Trust, said staff were devastated by what happened.

This week’s spree comes just a few months after yobs scrawled vile racist and offensive graffiti on signs around the park. The graffiti attacks happened seven times in two weeks,

The full list of items damaged by the yobs last night is:

5x bench backs have been cut off

One overlooking Milton Ferry Bridge next to Short Meadow

2x Benches on the side of Lynch Lake where the Segway hut is

One overlooking Gunwade Lake next to Pontoon Bridge (Heron Meadow Side)

Bench at the bottom of the mound overlooking Lynch Lake

2x throwline canister lids have been ripped off and throwlines removed (Lynch Lake corner and Ferry Walk near Pontoon Bridge)

1x finger post cut in half – Where the path forks at the point of short meadow

Paul Easthope. estate warden, inspects the damage

4x trees from Ashley’s tree trail have been cut (2x Wild Service Trees and 2x Whitebeam)

2x weight limit signs by Blackthorn Bridge have been pulled out and thrown in the ditch

2x untold story signs by Lynch Lake

2x natural regen Ash trees along Ferry Walk have been cut

The Froglife memory box by Lynch Lake has been cut and the sign thrown in the Lake along with the postcards

Various sections of post and rail fencing throughout the park have been cut

Next to the black gate from the Parish Car Park

A couple of sections next to Milton Ferry Bridge approach

Either side of the gate into Short Meadow

The safety fencing across the pond dipping platform on Lynch Lake

The safety fencing either end of Pontoon Bridge (The bridge itself is fine)

Lakeside Play Area

Exterior safety fencing has been cut and pushed over in one section next to one of the gates

One of the legs on the swing frame has been cut

The steps leading up to the main play unit have been cut

The rope climb leading up to the main unit has been cut

Anyone with information about who is behind the attacks is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

A fundraising page to pay for the repairs caused by the vandals has been set up. To support the campaign, visit www.justgiving.com/nene-park

