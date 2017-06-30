Four parking machines stolen in Peterborough costing city council £15,000 to replace

Four Peterborough parking machines have been stolen recently, with the thefts costing the city council around £15,000.

The council owns three of the machines which were stolen and they will cost approximately £5,000 each to replace.

The thieves sawed the machines off at the base before taking them away. There was a combined £575 inside.

Two of the machines were taken from the Regional Pool Car Park in Bishop’s Road on Tuesday, June 27 and another from Brook Street Car Park on Wednesday, June 14.

Another two machines owned by NCP have also been stolen from its Brook Street car park, but one was recovered on site.

NCP said: “As a responsible car park operator we regularly empty our machines of cash, and only £45 would have been found in the stolen machine.

“We have nine machines in Peterborough and they are all regularly emptied. Many of our customers choose to pay by card as an option on our machines.

“We are currently replacing the two machines to keep any disruption of our customers to a minimum.”

The PT has previously reported that eight machines were stolen in Peterborough between December 2016 and April, with thieves making off with £1,000.

Four of the machines were taken from the Wirrina Car Park in Bishop’s Road which is now only accepting cashless payments, while bollards were also installed to deter thieves.

