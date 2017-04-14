Four men rebailed after stabbing in Peterborough city centre

Four men arrested over a stabbing in Peterborough city centre have been rebailed by police.

The men answered police bail yesterday after they were arrested in connection with an incident in Wentworth Street and Rivergate on January 17 this year.

A 20-year-old man from Peterborough, an 18-year-old man from Wolverhampton, a 21-year-old man from Wolverhampton and a 22-year-old man from Peterborough have all been rebailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on May 5.

A 19-year-old man from Huntingdon and a 22-year-old man from London allegedly involved in the same incident were given bail last month to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on May 4.

Three of the men were injured in the incident. Two patients made their own way to hospital. One of those patients suffered chest,back and leg injuries. The other patient suffered stomach and arm injuries.

The third patient was treated at the scene by the ambulance service. He suffered arm injuries.

Witnesses to the incident can contact Cambridgehire police on 101.