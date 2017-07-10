Four injured and one arrest made after violent incidents in Peterborough streets

A man has been arrested after four men were injured, one seriously, following violence in two Peterborough streets.

Police were called to separate reports of violence in Fulham Road at 7pm and Priory Road at around 9pm yesterday evening, Sunday July 9, which officers say were linked to each other.

Police in Priory Road yesterday. Photo: Community First Residents Association

A police spokesman said: “Four people were injured. One remains in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

“A 41-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm.

“He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.”

Further details were not available from police at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call officers on 101.