Four arson attacks on cars in Peterborough area within 48 hours

Fire crews have attended four arson attacks on cars in the Peterborough area over the weekend.

The latest saw crews from Dogsthorpe and Whittlesey called to North Bank, Whittlesey at 3.09am this morning, Monday July 24.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

A crew from Sawtry was called to a car fire at the railway crossing in Holme at 11.56pm last night, Sunday.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 0.38am.

A crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a car fire in Oxney Road, Peterborough a few hours earlier at 9.30pm.

And the previous evening a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a car fire in Woodcroft Road at 7.32pm.

The cause of all of these fires was deliberate.

Anyone with information about the arson attacks should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.