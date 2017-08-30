Four arrested after woman suffers ‘significant injuries’ during burglary in Farcet

A woman has suffered serious injuries and four people have been arrested following an incident at a home in Farcet last night.

Police are investigating a serious assault at a home in Andrewe’s Close, Farcet, at about 6.20am yesterday, Tuesday August 29.

A woman at the property was assaulted and suffered significant but not life threatening injuries.

Three men aged 18, 21 and 44, and a 17-year-old boy, all from the Peterborough area, have been arrested in connection with the burglary and remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.

