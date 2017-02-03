Four arrested after man suffers serious stab wounds in Peterborough residential street

Armed police broke the peace of a residential street in Peterborough and arrested four people after a man suffered serious stab wounds.

Police were called a 9.45am yesterday, Thursday February 2, to reports of a stabbing in Monarch Avenue, Fletton

A 34-year-old from Peterborough man suffered serious, but not life threatening injuries, and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

He has since been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and theft from a shop and is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Three other people, all from Peterborough, were arrested in connection with the incident.

A 39-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, both have been released with no further action.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of committing an aggravated burglary and is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.”

Police enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to police should call them on 101.