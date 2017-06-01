Four arrested after attempted murder in Peterborough

Teams of police forensic officers are continuing to work at a property in Peterborough this afternoon after a “violent incident” in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at 1.30am this morning, Thursday June 1, to reports of violence at a property in Lilac Road, Peterborough.

Officers attended the scene and four men were arrested.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. All are from Peterborough.

The fourth man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life threatening at this stage.

The house remains sealed off while police work at the scene.

A resident living near-by, who asked not to be identified said; “We were woken up at about 2am with the whole street full of police cars. There were a number of people spread-eagled on the floor being arrested.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101 quoting CF0303010617. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.