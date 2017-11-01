Former Stamford woman found guilty of murder

A former Stamford woman has been found guilty of murder after going on trial in Australia accused of killing an 18-year-old student.

Jemma Victoria Lilley (26) who emigrated from Stamford to Australia six years ago, and Trudi Clare Lenon (43) had been on trial for the past five weeks accused of luring teenager Aaron Pajich to their home in Perth, Australia in June last year and fatally stabbing him.

The court in Perth heard that the pair buried his body under tiles and concrete in the garden of their home.

Lilley is believed to have attended Casterton Business and Enterprise College and New College Stamford. She lived in the centre of Stamford before emigrating.

Mr Pajich had Asperger’s syndrome and was found buried under a concrete slab in the backyard of a house in Orelia, south of Perth.

Both women are due to be sentenced in February.