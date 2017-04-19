Former Stamford soldier guilty of raping 18-year-old woman

A Stamford man has been found guilty of raping and threatening to kill an 18-year-old woman.

Avan Mogridge (32), of Church Street in Stamford was today (Wednesday) convicted of the attack, which happened in Parkway Road near the Guildford Spectrum in Surrey in the early hours of Saturday 22 October 2016.

The victim was on her way to work at around 6.15am when she was grabbed and pulled into a wooded area next to the road, held to the ground and threatened before being seriously sexually assaulted. The brutal attack lasted almost an hour before a couple who were passing by intervened and called police.

Mogridge, was arrested at the scene and later charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual penetration and threats to kill.

Following an eight day trial at Guildford Crown Court Mogridge was today (Wednesday 19 April), found guilty by jurors of all five charges.

Detective Constable Tim Faltermeyer, of Surrey Police said: “This was a brutal attack on a young woman who was going about her normal day to day business when she was subject to a prolonged vicious attack.

“I would like to commend the victim for the great courage and bravery she has shown throughout this investigation and the trial.

“Thanks to her bravery Mogridge has been brought to justice for the horrifying crimes he committed that day. I hope that this verdict enables the victim to somehow get closure for the horrifying ordeal she was subject to that morning.”

Mogridge has been remanded in custody and will appear at Guildford Crown Court for sentencing on 19 May.