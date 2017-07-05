Former Peterborough United coach charged over historic sex abuse allegations

A former Peterborough United coach has been charged with committing dozens of sex assaults against teenagers.

Robert Francis Higgins - better known as Bob Higgins during his spell as youth coach at London Road - will appear at Southampton Magistrates Court later this month after being charged with the historic allegations by Hampshire police.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: “Robert Francis Higgins, of Litchfield Road, Southampton, has been charged with a total of 65 counts of indecent assault. These offences relate to allegations involving teenage boys and are alleged to have happened in the 1980s and 1990s. There is a total of 23 alleged victims.

“The 64-year-old is due to appear at Southampton magistrates court on 20 July.”

The spokesman said all the charges relate to allegations in the Hampshire area.

Higgins joined the coaching staff at Peterborough United in May 1995, when he was appointed as youth team manager.

He left the club 11 months later. The club said he was still living in Southampton, and the travelling between the south coast and Peterborough was too much.

If you have any concerns about this information or would like to speak to someone, please contact our specialist Operation Marmion team on 101 or the NSPCC on 0800 023 2642.