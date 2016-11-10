Former Peterborough GP to be sentenced for possession of thousands of indecent images

A former Peterborough doctor is due to be sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court tomorrow morning (Friday).

Dr Michael Kennedy appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on August 10 and pleaded guilty to one count of making category A indecent images of children, one count of making category B indecent images of children, one count of making category C indecent images of children, one count of possessing prohibited images of children, and three counts of possessing extreme pornographic images.

The court was told Kennedy, of Pegus Road, Peterborough, admitted possessing more than 800,000 indecent images.

Following his guilty plea, A spokesman for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG and NHS England said: “Dr Michael Kennedy, formerly of Millfield Medical Centre in Peterborough, has been charged with a number of offences relating to indecent images of children.

“He has been suspended from practising at this time, although we would like to make it clear that the offences do not relate to the surgery.”

