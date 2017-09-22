Former Peterborough coffee shop owner jailed for raping woman

A former coffee shop owner who raped a woman in his own flat has been locked up for five years,

Antonio D’Alelio (55) of Atkinson Street, Peterborough, denied raping the woman at court, but was found guilty by a jury at a trial.

Yesterday (Thursday) he was jailed at a sentencing hearing at Peterborough Crown Court.

The court was told the woman had gone to D’Alelio’s house, where they started drinking.

Wayne Cleaver, prosecuting, told the court the victim had passed out, but woke up to find D’Alelio raping her.

She told the police the following day, after trying to push him off.

He denied the offence, claiming the pair had consensual sex.

Mitigating, Emma Rance told the court D’Alelio was ‘effectively of good character,’ as he only had unrelated convictions dating back to the 1980s.

She added: “He is 55-years-old, and owned a coffee shop for some years. He now suffers health problems. “The inevitable prison sentence will have an impact on his elderly father, who lives on his own. The defendant tends to him every day, and there is no other immediate family who can help him, as his (the defendant’s brother) suffers health problems of his own.”

Judge Sean Enright, sentencing, told D’Alelio it was a ‘very serious offence’ as he jailed him for five years.