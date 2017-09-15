Former Peterborough City Council election candidate cleared of assault charges

A former Peterborough City Council election candidate has been cleared of assaulting his uncle with an iron bar.

Shanawaz Lal(35) of Francis Gardens, Peterborough, faced trial this week accused of attacking 40-year-old Zafar Hussain in June last year.

Mr Lal - husband of former city councillor Yasmin Maqbool - denied charges of wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The trial started on Monday, and yesterday the jury made of six men and six women entered not guilty verdicts on all charges Lal faced.

Mr Lal stood as a Conservative candidate in the local elections in the East ward last year. He missed out on election to become a city councillor by just nine votes.