Former parish clerk guilty of fraud

A former clerk of Yaxley Parish Council has been convicted of an 18-month fraud.

Lesley Tibble (52) of Foxglove Close, Yaxley, was found guilty of one count of fraud by abuse of position at a trial held at Cambridge Crown Court.

Tibble denied the charge, which related to £545.01 which belonged to the parish council. However, a jury returned a guilty verdict last week following the trial which lasted several days.

The court heard the fraud took place between September 17, 2010 and February 2, 2012.

Tibble, who first became parish clerk in 2005, will be sentenced by the court at a hearing which is scheduled to be held next month.