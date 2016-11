A former London gangster will give a talk about the danger of gang and drug culture.

John Pridmore will give the talk at St. Peter And All Souls Church in Geneva Street on Monday, November 7 at 7.30pm.

Pridmore, who served prison sentences, changed his life after nearly killing a man outside a central London nightclub.

For more information about the talk, visitwww.stpeterandallsouls.org.uk/