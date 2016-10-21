Five men jailed for violent attack in Huntingdon

Five men have been jailed for a violent attack on three men in Huntingdon earlier this year.

On Saturday, March 19, at about 3am, officers received reports of about 10 to 12 men fighting outside Cromwell’s public house in Huntingdon High Street, some armed with fence posts and a metal pole.

The group were seen to square up to each other before five began attacking three others.

On police arrival, Ionatan Lupu, 21, Remus Grecu, 27, Cosmin Palade, 30, Daniel Bordeianu, 34, and Alexandru Petrescu, 21, all of Stukeley Road in Huntingdon, were all arrested in connection with the disorder.

One of the victims, a man in his 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he was treated for a three-inch cut to his forehead, multiple bone fractures, cuts and grazing and damage to his teeth.

A second victim, also a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital later that morning after falling unconscious at home after the assault. He was treated for two lacerations to his head, as well as multiple grazes and bruising.

All five men pleaded guilty to the charges against them at Peterborough Crown Court on August 18; they were each charged with violent disorder, Lupu, Greco and Palade were all also charged with actual bodily harm (ABH) and possession of an offensive weapon, with Greco also charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH).

They were sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court today (Friday, October 21). Grecu was jailed for a total of four years, Lupu and Palade were jailed for a total of 18 months each and Bordeianu and Petrescu were each handed 12-month prison sentences.

Detective Constable Tom Nuttall said: “This was a vicious attack during a busy Friday night in Huntingdon town centre. We want the night time economy in Cambridgeshire to be enjoyable and safe for all – behaviour of this nature is just not acceptable.

“The sentences given today shows we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and we will pursue anyone who wants to disrupt others’ fun.”