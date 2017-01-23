Five-figure settlement for Peterborough school boy from Thomas Cook after hotel photographer broke his leg

A six-year-old boy who fractured his leg after a hotel photographer fell on top of him has received a five-figure settlement from tour operator Thomas Cook.

Liam James Goodley, known as Jimmy, from Peterborough, was on a two-week trip with his parents Johanna and Carl and siblings Jacob, eight, and Jessica, 14, to the Blue Bay Platinum Hotel in Turkey when the bizarre incident occurred.

Johanna instructed expert international personal injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate after her son’s injury left him needing a wheelchair for four months, and unable to return to school for two months.

The youngster was walking towards the main hotel building with Jacob, and Jessica, on May 25, 2013 when a photographer employed by the hotel picked him up and ran towards the pool. The photographer slipped and the pair fell to the floor, with the man landing on Jimmy’s leg.

An ambulance was called and Jimmy was taken to hospital in Marmaris where he underwent surgery, leaving his leg in plaster up to his waist.

Johanna said: “The kids were walking ahead of us towards the main building of the hotel, so the first thing we knew of what happened was Jimmy screaming. It sent a shiver right through me, it was horrifying.

“When we got to him he was clearly in agony. He asked me if he was going to die. The whole episode left us feeling so angry and upset and Jimmy’s recovery has felt like a lifetime for him, being so young.

“To see Jimmy in such distress was devastating for us all and I hate to think that it could happen to anyone else. We hope that Thomas Cook has learned lessons from this and that safety and staff training has improved at the hotel.”

Carl flew back to the UK with Jacob and Jessica on May 30, 2013 when the family’s holiday was originally due to end, with Johanna following with Jimmy on June 4.

Because of Jimmy’s injuries, his bedroom had to be moved downstairs for almost three months.

Gurpinder Chana, expert international personal injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, representing Jimmy, said: “Jimmy’s experience has been a lot for a boy of his age to cope with and it is perhaps unsurprising that he was nervous of returning to football and running – two things he loved before his injury.

“The family hoped for nothing more than a relaxing break, but instead had to deal with a very stressful and distressing accident.

“It is important for the family that lessons are learned from Jimmy’s accident and that both Thomas Cook and the hotel ensure the safety of guests there.”