Five charged and named after £3.2million drug den raid in Peterborough

Five people will appear in Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning after a raid involving £3.2million worth of drugs.

Armed police made six arrests on Monday night, October 16, after a gang targeted a Peterborough drug den.

Police incident at a dead end, Hawksbill Way, Peterborough Tuesday 17 October 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Officers were called at around 10pm to reports of a robbery in Grange Road, Peterborough.

A gang stole a quantity of drugs from the property - police have now recovered £3.2million worth of cannabis.

Officers attended and stopped several vehicles containing drugs in Beluga Close following a brief pursuit.

Shahim Daryani, 29, of Storksmead Road, Edgware, and Anthony Sinclair, 19, of Bedford Road, London, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and Samson Ogbeni, 26, of Colebrooke Row, London, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

A Olsi Plaku, 25, of Grange Road, Peterborough, and Anna Manolau, 21, from Peterborough, believed to be linked to the Grange Road address, were arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis.

All five have now been charged with conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. Samson Ogbeni is also charged with dangerous driving.

A further man from London arrested in connection with the incident is currently in hospital.

