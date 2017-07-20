Five arrested after 16-year-old boy is stabbed in cemetery

Five people have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in a cemetery last night.

Police were called at 5pm to a cemetery near John Eve Park in Market Deeping.

A 16-year-old boy received a stab wound to his back and was airlifted to hospital.

Suspects left the scene but were later stopped by Northants officers and five people were arrested on suspicion of GBH.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment but has since been released.

Anyone who has informaion and hasn’t already reported should call 101 please or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.