First class Peterborough Royal Mail staff uncover drugs delivery

Eagle eyed staff at the Royal Mail have prevented drugs getting onto Peterborough streets - after stopping a suspicious package being delivered.

The Peterborough workers found packages of drugs in the mail as they were sorting through the undelivered post.

They raised concerns with police, who uncovered the packages.

Cambridgeshire police have not said what drugs - or how much they were worth - were recovered, but praised the Royal Mail staff.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Royal Mail does not knowingly carry any illegal items in its network.

“Where Royal Mail has any suspicion that illegal items are being sent through our system, we always work closely with the police and other authorities to assist their investigations and to prevent such activities from happening.

“For obvious reasons, we are not able to give any further details about our security measures.”