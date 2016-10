Arsonists torched a car in Wisbech yesterday morning, Sunday October 30.

A crew from Wisbech was called to the Vauxhall Astra that was well alight in Burrett Road at 7.06am.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a winch to pull the car out of an orchard.

They used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 8.02am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.