Fire in Peterborough storage container full of timber treated as arson

Arsonists have set fire to a storage container full of housing timber in Peterborough.

Firefighters from Dogsthorpe were called to a fire on Flaxland in North Bretton at 7.05pm on Friday September 2.

Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a metal storage container used for housing timber. They extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 8.30pm.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.