‘Final warning’ given to senior Cambridgeshire Police officer after gross misconduct hearing

A senior Cambridgeshire police officer has received a final written warning after admitting gross misconduct at a public hearing.

Assistant Chief Constable Nav Malik, based at headquarters in Huntingdon, attended the two day hearing at Wyboston Lakes earlier this week.

ACC Malik admitted breaching the Standard of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct. The Appropriate Authority decided that charges relating to honesty and integrity would not be pursued.

On Tuesday the panel made the recommendation that ACC Malik be given a final written warning.

Today, Wednesday September 27, Deputy Chief Constable Alan Baldwin accepted those recommendations and ACC Malik was issued with a final written warning.

Chief Constable Alec Wood said: “Today we accepted the recommendation of the independent panel in relation to the future of ACC Malik.

“ACC Malik admitted gross misconduct in breach of the Standard of Professional Behaviour of Discreditable Conduct. The panel considered all of the facts and mitigation over two days and recommended he should remain in public service and receive a final written warning. This is the most serious sanction available other than dismissal.

“When I was made aware of what happened I immediately arranged for an outside force to investigate, for the Independent Police Complaints Commission to be informed and ACC Malik was put through a completely open, transparent and independent misconduct process.

“The public expect us to safeguard the rule of law, act fairly and impartially and provide a professional and selfless service. As a force we pride ourselves on creating a climate where our staff and officers feel a genuine obligation to openness and transparency when reporting wrongdoings and a culture where it is safe and accepted to report on suspect conduct. We actively encourage our officers and staff to report concerns of wrongdoing which are taken seriously and investigated expeditiously and diligently.

“ACC Malik’s actions completely undermined the promotion process which is in place to ensure the best candidates serve the public. He let me, Cambridgeshire Constabulary and most importantly, the public he serves, down.

“It is now important that we move forward. ACC Malik by his own admission misused his position as a Chief Officer. He acknowledges and deeply regrets his actions.

“ACC Malik has had an unblemished and outstanding career. He has been given a chance to continue demonstrating that he is committed to serving the public. We will now work with him to consider how he best achieves this in support of Cambridgeshire Constabulary.”