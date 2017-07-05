Ferry Meadows park hit by another spree of offensive graffiti and vandalism

Police are investigating after more racist graffiti was sprayed onto footpaths at Ferry Meadows Park in Peterborough.

A number of offensive slogans were sprayed onto the paths, with visitors to the park noticing the graffiti this morning, with more signs, paths, and even a 100 year old elm tree hit.

The park was hit by a number of vandalism sprees last winter.

A spokesman for the Nene Park Trust, which runs Ferry Meadows said: “Nene Park has again been hit with more graffiti.

“This time a significant number of fences, benches, posts, rails and other structures have been sprayed with black paint. In addition, racist graffiti has been sprayed on wooden rails and bridges.

“The clean-up bill for the many incidents of graffiti and vandalism add up to tens of thousands of pounds. Nene Park Trust will be cleaning away any racist and obscene graffiti but unfortunately will not undertake a full clean up until this unfortunate matter has gone away.”

“Nene Park Trust are working closely with the Police and urges anyone who has information on this matter to contact either them or the Police direct.”

The latest vandalism spree comes a few months after racist, sexual and Islamophic slogans were sprayed onto bridges, signs and paths at the park.

Signs had to be covered up by staff following the sprees in November and December.

There were also a number of benches, fences and other park furniture damaged by yobs in Ferry Meadows and in other parks across the city. Repairs cost the park thousands of pounds - with a fundraising campaign launched to help pay for the works.

Police are now appealing for information following the latest vandalism.

The Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 11am today (Wednesday) to reports of criminal damage at Ferry Meadows.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.