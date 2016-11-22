Fenland pubs see significant drop in alcohol related crime and disorder

Alcohol-related crime and disorder linked to the night-time economy in Fenland has dropped thanks to joint working by police and local venues.

Pubs and clubs on the March and Wisbech Pubwatch schemes have shared information to prevent trouble-makers from being admitted.

Letters have been sent to offenders whose bad behaviour has warranted a ban, however, the number of people barred has dropped as awareness of the zero-tolerance approach has increased.

Venues breaching their license conditions have been brought before Fenland District Council’s licensing committee and one pub – The Railway, in Whittlesey - was closed for a period of time until a new tenant and designated premise supervisor was sourced by the brewery.

The work has reduced pub fights and disorders to the lowest level in some time: between September 5 last year and November 9 this year, there were only 23 incidents in Wisbech.

Fenland licencing officer PC Phil Richardson said: “It’s great news that working in this collaborative way has reduced the number of incidents at night-spots so effectively.

“However, we still have an issue with street drinking and alcohol-related crime and disorder outside of venues.

“I am currently working on an off licence watch scheme, which would operate in a similar way to Pubwatch.

“I also need information from the public about street drinking and the sale of alcohol to drunk people or children so we can take action if needed.

“I want to know if off licences are breaching licence conditions but I need the public’s help to do so.”

To report alcohol-related crime or disorder, call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111. Information can also be sent to Policelicensingfens@cambs.pnn.police.uk