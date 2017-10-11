Fatal collision on A1 - two arrested and road shut

A fatal collision has taken place on the A1 northbound at Colsterworth in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, October 11).

Just before 1am a collision took place between a car and a lorry on the A1, which is believed to have caused fatal injuries to those travelling in the car. The investigation into this incident is in its early stages and the number of people who were travelling inside the car and their identities are still being established.

Two people who were travelling in the lorry have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The A1 has been closed in both directions from the Oakham turning and at Colsterworth. It is believed the road will be closed for some time as investigations take place and vehicle recovery is carried out. This is likely to affect the morning rush hour so we are asking all motorists to please either plan an alternative route before setting off or follow local diversions so that they can avoid the area.

If you saw either of the vehicles before the collision or witnessed the incident itself and have not already spoken to officers please contact us on 101 quoting incident 16 of 11/10/2017.